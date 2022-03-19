AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 15,370 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of ExlService worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 871.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth $40,841,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in ExlService by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ExlService by 58.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ExlService by 30.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 460,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,187. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average of $127.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

