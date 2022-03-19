AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 28,722 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,722 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.30% of Verra Mobility worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Verra Mobility by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,606 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,023,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,168,000. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,509,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 479,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,039,000 after purchasing an additional 290,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,989. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

