AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 43,981 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,981 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Simply Good Foods worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 40.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SMPL traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 779,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.08. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

