AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 47,552 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,552 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.12% of Upwork worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,891. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

