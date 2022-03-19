AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 61,909 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,909 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Hostess Brands worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.83. 1,701,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

