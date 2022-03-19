AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 70,510 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,510 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.16% of Leslie’s worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

