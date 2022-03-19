AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 8,834 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.24% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.94. The company had a trading volume of 304,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,837. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average is $134.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV.

