Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,196 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,621 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,577 shares of company stock valued at $961,538. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

