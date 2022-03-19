Analysts Anticipate Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braze.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter.
In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $38.26 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58.
Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)
Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.
