Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 1,297,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,771. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

