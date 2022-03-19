Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.89. 265,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after buying an additional 166,566 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 930,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,464,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,827,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after buying an additional 50,487 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

