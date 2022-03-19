Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will post sales of $294.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.00 million and the lowest is $293.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $267.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 255,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 237,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $23,512,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.