Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.09. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.02.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $130.93. 2,522,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,649. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $275,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

