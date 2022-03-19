Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $5.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.04. Whirlpool posted earnings of $7.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $27.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.33 to $28.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $28.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $31.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,300. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Whirlpool by 492.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

