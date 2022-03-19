Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 19th (CYBR, DOOR, ITT, KEP, LJPC, LQDA, MCG, MDWD, NG, PPSI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, March 19th:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

