Analysts Expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astra Space.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTR stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

