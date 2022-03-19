Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.63. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

HGV stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

