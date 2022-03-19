Analysts Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPWGet Rating) will announce $408.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the highest is $422.10 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $362.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

