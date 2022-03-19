Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will post $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $13.30 million. NeoGames reported sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $51.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $54.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.10 million, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $58.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. NeoGames has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $73.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

