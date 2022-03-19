Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will post sales of $152.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Orion Group posted sales of $153.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $657.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Orion Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

