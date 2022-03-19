Analysts Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

USAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 79,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 58,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USAK traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $22.76. 99,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $202.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

