Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 19th (ABUS, AHH, AMRS, ATRC, BCLI, EBIX, FRSH, GSBD, GWRS, HQY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 19th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

