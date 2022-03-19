Analyzing Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) & Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -221.88% -35.55% Cidara Therapeutics -89.48% -465.76% -72.57%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 266.61%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.45, indicating a potential upside of 667.86%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 180.15 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 1.15 -$42.47 million ($0.84) -1.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Cidara Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

