Analyzing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 18.08 $1.85 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $150.46 million 19.12 -$36.17 million ($0.34) -82.12

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00 Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 157.98%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 108.45%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital -24.04% 18.77% 14.47%

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

