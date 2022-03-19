Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.