AnRKey X Trading Up 7.8% This Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $113,434.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.04 or 0.07004027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,681.13 or 0.99839774 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032616 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,219,279 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

