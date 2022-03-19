AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.02

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.02 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 90.55 ($1.18). AO World shares last traded at GBX 92.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 932,717 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AO shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get AO World alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The firm has a market cap of £445.00 million and a PE ratio of -71.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.02.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.