Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in AON by 24.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 24.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 8.9% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $318.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.15. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,587 shares of company stock worth $12,040,137 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

