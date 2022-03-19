ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $34.19 million and approximately $652,392.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.59 or 0.06989108 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.55 or 1.00127174 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033095 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,257,288 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.