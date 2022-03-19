Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Purchased by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 173,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 196,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ARI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

