Apollon Limassol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43,737.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $703,414.12 and $43,737.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00005081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00216576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00027015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00382126 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.