Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 68.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.63 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

Several analysts have commented on APLE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,427,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

