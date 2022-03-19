Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Forte Capital LLC ADV’s Largest Position

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

