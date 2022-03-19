Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

