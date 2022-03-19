Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

