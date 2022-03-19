APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $127,728.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 14% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.14 or 0.06951620 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,844.58 or 0.99956494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041305 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,698,613 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

