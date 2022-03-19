Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,153 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 281,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,663. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.