Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73.

