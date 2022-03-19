Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,153 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $71.25. 281,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

