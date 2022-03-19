Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,182 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after acquiring an additional 91,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

