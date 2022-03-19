Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.35. 3,529,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.39 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.