Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 3,078,737 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

