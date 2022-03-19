Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 125,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average of $108.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

