Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,680 Shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Level One Bancorp worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 1,221.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

