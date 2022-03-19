Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 5.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE:ADM opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

