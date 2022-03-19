Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.28% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $25.32 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $33.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

