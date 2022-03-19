Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $219.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.