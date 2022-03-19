Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,847,000 after buying an additional 477,577 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.50 and its 200-day moving average is $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.