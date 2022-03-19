Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

BlackRock stock opened at $738.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $772.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $860.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

