Ardent Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.3% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841,001 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. 9,503,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,778. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

